October 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

October 30, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 30, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

North

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

