October 30, 2020 Surf Forecast
North
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.
West
Surf: Waist to chest high WSW short period wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
