The state Department of Heath continues to work closely with healthcare providers on Lāna‘i to support community outreach, testing and contact tracing.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were added to the islands’ count today for a total of 98 confirmed coronavirus cases associated with the current outbreak on the island, first reported on Oct. 20, 2020. To date, there were 99 positive cases on Lāna‘i since the start of the pandemic.

Next week a team of DOH staff and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff will visit Lāna‘i to provide additional on-site support.

This group of medical experts plans to identify priority groups for repeat testing and to work with local providers on best ways to implement serial testing.

They’ll provide consultation to the school, hospital and businesses on COVID-19 best practices for prevention and mitigation. And the team will provide materials for community education and provide additional outreach and contact tracing activities as needed.