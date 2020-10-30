Westside Tow LLC is offering “Tipsy Tows” to customers in West Maui from 9 p.m. on Halloween night to 3 a.m. the following morning.

The service is offered in exchange for monetary tips from westside locations for the driver and their vehicle to their home in Lahaina, Nāpili and Kāʻanapali. For those that need a tow to Kahului, Wailuku or Kīhei, the tow is offered for a flat rate of $100.

“We care about the safety of our community and would like everyone to utilize our services,” said company representatives in an email communication.

Customers in need of a tow can call (808) 866-6866.

Westside tow is located at 275 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina.