Larry Ellison Should Help the Residents of Lanaʻi

Why isn’t the Mayor talking to Larry Ellison re: situation on Lanaʻi. Ellison owns most of the island and he can afford to help. Has he been asked? — DM Howard, Kihei

With Visitors Coming to Maui Be Careful and Wear Your Mask

I was told by a nurse at a clinic that recently four people from the madlands landed on Maui … with NO test. They were told the rules of quarantine and they agreed. Then for four days they VIOLATED QUARANTINE and went our to diner and shopping and the beach. On day 5 they started feeling poorly and went to a Lahaina clinic. The got tested and all were positive. Please be careful and wear your mask. You cannot trust the tourist. — Jan Doehi, Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Residents Should Get Help for Interisland Travel for Medical Reasons

Residents who have to travel to Oahu for medical treatment should receive free COVID-19 testing. When you travel monthly the cost for testing, air fare and your medical bills can become overwhelming. Help! — Edward Cashman, Hana

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawaiʻi Pre-Testing Program Should Include Approved Partners in Canada

We were very glad to hear about the pre-testing program for travelers to Maui. We have eight weeks of time booked, a year in advance, in Lahaina and Kihei but would not be happy to give up two weeks in quarantine. Also, we usually have some family join us for the first three weeks so without pre-testing they would not come.

However, that said, we have not seen any provision for Canadians traveling to Maui. None of the approved “partners” includes any Canadian testing sites. So far we have been able to arrange our flights to connect in Seattle where we’ll have to spend two nights in order to be tested at Carbon Health. But this does not help our family who would be traveling with four children and intend to take a direct flight from Calgary to Kahului.

I believe Canadians make up a significant portion of Maui’s visitors every winter. Why have we been left out in the cold (literally)? — Charlotte Lambert, Medicine Hat, Alberta Canada

Supports Lynn DeCoite for Representative, District 13

Rep. Lynn DeCoite is hardworking and a go-getter who advocates for all the areas of

District 13 that she serves. To name a few: funding for the schools, repairs of

highways and airport expansion.

She provides support for the kupuna and small businesses. She is community-minded and is always visual at public gatherings. She communicates with everyone.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Lynn has on several occasions donated and distributed boxes of produce and food to the kupuna and community. She is an individual that will go the extra mile to assist and address concerns of the people she represents, I am a small business owner and farmer and I am voting for reelection of

Rep. Lynn P. DeCoite, District 13. — Winona K. Kaawa, Hoolehua, Molokai

Vote for the Green Party Candidate of Hawaiʻi for President

The reality is that there are 50 separate elections held in November for President. In the United States’ electoral system, we do not choose our POTUS via the popular vote but by the Electoral College.

In the 40 or so States which are not competitive, the outcome is already known! This includes Hawai’i. The Democrat candidate will receive 60 plus percent of the votes. In the last three elections, the Democrat candidate received 61 percent, 70 percent and 71 percent. Thus, with our winner-take-all system they were awarded all four electoral votes. When one votes for who they want, rather than only against who they do not want, the outcome is not changed.

The Green Party of Hawai’i is built on 10 Key Values and the four Pillars of Grassroots Democracy, Social Justice, Peace and Ecology. While many people in this upcoming POTUS election are guided by fear in voting against the current incumbent, the GPH also strongly advocates standing up and voting with courage by voting Green. Climate change is the most important issue in this election. Future generations depend on big bold policies; plus by being brave and standing up to the corporate stranglehold of our nation and the limiting two party system.

Without a truly progressive candidate also on the ballot, which we are fortunate to have here in Hawai’i, the alternative to the current POTUS is pushed toward more conservative policy positions. This means less available for education, housing, healthcare, social programs, employment and worse, the environment.

Do not throw away nor waste your vote and just vote against a candidate. Vote your ideals, vote your truth, vote for the future of our Country. Make a strategic, affirmative vote for our future and for the future generations of your children and your childrens’ children. Make a positive vote. Vote Green. — Nikhilananda, Huelo