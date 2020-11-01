November 01, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 1, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 1, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
