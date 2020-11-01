There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead