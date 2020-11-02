Maui Mayor Michael Victorino provided an update on the weekend Halloween activities, COVID-19 testing on Lānaʻi and the upcoming General Election tomorrow.

Maui comes off of a weekend with only one COVID-19 case reported and nearly 400 tests completed on the island of Lānaʻi during a mass testing event on Saturday.

Mayor Victorino shared the information during a morning interview on KPOA 93.5 FM with Shane Kahalehau.