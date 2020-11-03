Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents nights under the stars with another free Starry Night Cinema Drive-In edition that will feature the Disney Pixar film, Coco, on Nov. 6, 7 and 8 in the A&B Amphitheater.

Gates open at 4:30 pm with the movie starting at 6:30 pm. Live musical entertainment is available each night before the movie.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and required social distancing, the MACC created this opportunity to welcome members of the Maui community back for one of its signature outdoor events.

Admission is free, however, due to the special logistics required, advance registration is necessary and now available via MauiArts.org or by phone with the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW (7469). The MACC Box Office phones are available Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm.

Once a reservation is set, attendees must bring their original print-at-home e-ticket confirmation or have it ready to present on their mobile device. Only one scan allowed per e-ticket so duplicates will not be honored. Reservations are non-transferable.

These recently added drive-in events are part of a new Live @ the MACC series made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Challenging times require creative solutions,” said MACC President and CEO Art Vento, “The arts, culture and entertainment industries are widely recognized as one of the most severely and longest impacted sectors of the community. In connection with the generous support of the County of Maui and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, the MACC has created Live @ the MACC representing a continuation of our efforts to create both live/virtual as well as safe/live in-person events that still meet or exceed all current CDC guidelines.”

Once inside the venue, attendees will not be allowed to exit their vehicles during the film in order to adhere to safety and social distancing guidelines.

Vehicles will be directed by MACC staff to park in order of arrival to maintain safety zones. Due to vehicle spacing, once vehicles have parked in the venue, there will be no early exiting until directed by MACC staff to the nearest exit at the end of the movie.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed in vehicles in accordance with Maui County liquor laws. Restroom use will be limited to urgent needs only and patrons are required to wear a mask and socially distance from others. The MACC is a non-smoking/non-vape venue.

About the film: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, 12-year Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. The film’s voice cast includes Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, and Edward James Olmos. The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 49 minutes.