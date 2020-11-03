GoFundMe Account Set Up for Repairs of Kalakapua Playground at Giggle Hill

November 3, 2020, 9:04 AM HST · Updated November 3, 9:04 AM
8 Comments
×

Kalakapua Playground at Giggle Hill in Haiku

A GoFund Me account has been set up to raise about $2500 for restoration and repairs of the Kalakapua Playground at Giggle Hill in Haiku.

The playground that was built about 15 years ago by the Haiku Community and restored in 2016 now is a bit run down.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The playground has brought joy to thousands of families as a great place to meet. It features turrets, bridges, sidles and swings — and has beautifully decorated original mosaics largely created by the children of Maui.

The playground committee from the Haiku Community Association has been a driving force to keep the playground open and in good repair and they are now in need of help from the community to keep it open and safe. Donations can be made to the Kalakapua Playground’s GoFund Me site.

Scroll Down to Read 8 Comments

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 8 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing