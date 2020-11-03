A GoFund Me account has been set up to raise about $2500 for restoration and repairs of the Kalakapua Playground at Giggle Hill in Haiku.

The playground that was built about 15 years ago by the Haiku Community and restored in 2016 now is a bit run down.

The playground has brought joy to thousands of families as a great place to meet. It features turrets, bridges, sidles and swings — and has beautifully decorated original mosaics largely created by the children of Maui.

The playground committee from the Haiku Community Association has been a driving force to keep the playground open and in good repair and they are now in need of help from the community to keep it open and safe. Donations can be made to the Kalakapua Playground’s GoFund Me site.