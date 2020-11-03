Maui police responded to three burglaries, six vehicle thefts and nine vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 25 to 31, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 20 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 80 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

3 Burglaries

Kapalua:

Monday, Oct. 26, 11:13 a.m.: 500 Office Rd., Kapalua at Kapalua Zipline Course. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kaunakakai:

Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:17 p.m.: 1-100 N Mohala St., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Non-residential, unlawful entry.



Pukalani:

Saturday, Oct. 31, 6:58 a.m.: 1-100 Loha St., Pukalani. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Hāna:

Friday, Oct. 30, 4:32 p.m.: 400 Alalele Pl., Hāna at Hāna Airport. Dodge, white.

Kahului:

Sunday, Oct. 25, 1:44 p.m.: 30 Lono Ave., Kahului at Lono Value Center. Jeep, silver.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10:56 a.m.: 1090 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at Safeway. GMC, white.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 3:44 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Honda, green.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 10:55 a.m.: 90 Kāne St., Kahului at Foodland. Ford, red.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 1:26 p.m.: 200 block of Hina Ave, Kahului. BMW, black.

9 Vehicle Break-ins

Kīhei:

Monday, Oct. 26, 4:53 p.m.: 15 Kūlanihākoʻi., Kīhei at Haleakalā Gardens. Chevy, blue.

Kula:

Thursday, Oct. 29, 9:26 a.m.: 600 Holopuni Rd., Kula. Golf cart, white.

Lahaina:

Thursday, Oct. 29, 10:27 p.m.: 100 block Kenui Cir., Lahaina. Ford, white.

Friday, Oct. 30, 2:05 p.m.: 131 Shaw St., Lahaina at Salvation Army. Nissan, silver.

Pukalani:

Saturday, Oct. 25, 12:41 p.m.: 100 block of Haulani St., Pukalani. Sanyon, white.

Friday, Oct. 30, 5:08 p.m.: 3000 block of Old Haleakalā Hwy., Pukalani. KTM, white/orange.

Wailuku: