Kids Voting Hawaiʻi aspires to engage all Hawaiʻi youth in voting at an early age, hoping that as adults they will be engaged citizens.

Nearly 1 million students from Hawaiʻi and across the country have been casting their votes in the Kids Voting Presidential Election. They have voted both on-line and at participating schools and libraries.

“Voting is a simple yet powerful,” said Amy Perruso, Executive Director for Kids Voting Hawaiʻi. “We want to educate our young people not only on the importance of voting, but how to prepare to vote so that they can be informed and knowledgeable citizens.”

Kids Voting elections are taking place in 45 states plus our nation’s capital, with 29 states (including DC) reporting results beginning at 7 pm on Nov. 3, 2020. To look at the latest numbers across the nation: http://kidsvotingusa.org/

Kids Voting provides its hands-on curriculum free to all schools working with an affiliate. The curriculum, when coupled with family exercises and an opportunity to vote in a Kids Voting election, has been shown to increase adult turnout by as much as 5 percent.