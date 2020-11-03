November 03, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 3, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 3, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 70. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 81. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov