Wailea Village will hold its monthly Sunset Market from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 with live music entertainment from Brian Santana. More than 30 local Maui vendors will be offering culinary and beverage treats, fashion items, fine art, home décor, paper goods and stationary.

Wailea Village is located at 100 Wailea Ike Drive and parking is free. This month’s participating vendors are:

Food and Beverage

· Akamai Coffee

· Brekkie Bowls

· Dan Hunt’s Maui Fruits and Vegetables

· Kitoko Pastry Catering

· Macadamia Nut Milk

· Manoliʻs Pizza Company

· Maui Balsamic Vinegars and Oils

· Maui Cones

· Maui Cookie Lab

· Maui Kuʻia Chocolate

· Maui Macaroons

· Maui Ono Donuts

· Maui Raw Spreads

· Maui Sun Teas

· Pau Maui Vodka

· Pāʻūwela Beverage Company

· Tight Tacos

· Ululaniʻs Shave Ice

Clothing, Jewelry, Handbags and Accessories

· A Maui Day

· Billy Aloha

· Bikini Market

· Clhei

· Droplets.

· Hannie Joy & Co

· Paradise Now Hawaii

· Treehouse Designs

· WaterLily Maui

Art, Home Decor, Gifts, Stationery and Souvenirs

· Bella Bloom

· Derek Lau Woodworks

· HUE Home + Design

· Letʻs Go Kiddos

· Paper Garden

· Sabado Art Gallery & Boutique

· Studio Flora

· Wailea Blue Course Shop

(List of participating vendors may change without notice.)

To put safety first, Sunset Market vendors will be observing all mandates imposed by Maui County including social distancing, wearing masks, and hand cleansing will be mandatory. All tables will be outside and more than six feet apart. Each table will have hand sanitizers and maintain clean stations.