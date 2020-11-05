7th Virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Announces Musicians and Chef

November 5, 2020, 9:16 AM HST · Updated November 5, 9:16 AM
Ka Pilina

Ka Pilina will be one of the musical groups performing on livestream during the 7th Virtual Made in Maui County Festival. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the musical entertainment and chef who will be featured during the 7th Annual Virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival livestream element of the event.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the livestream will feature:

  • Ahumanu
  • Jordan Soon
  • George Kahumoku, Jr.
  • Kahalawai – featuring Joshua Kahula and Pi’ilani Arias

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the livestream will feature:

  • Leomana
  • Ka Pilina
  • Halemanu Viliarimo
  • Ikaika Blackburn & Kaulike Pescaia
  • Hawaiian Airlines Cooking Demonstration by Chef Lee Ann Wong of Papa’aina and Hawaiian Airlines Executive Chef
Jordan Soon

Jordan Soon will play on livestream during the 7th Annual Made in Maui County Festival. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will take place on Nov. 7-8, 2020 from 8 am – 5 pm. To access the virtual festival, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com. Stay tuned for the full livestream program.

In addition to the livestream, vendors from across Maui County will have their own virtual booth with products to shop and a live video chat component. If you love visiting our in person event to talk story with vendors, be sure to click the Live Chat button in vendor booths to talk to them directly. Join us this weekend for this entertaining and interactive event supporting local manufacturers in Maui County.

The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival’s title sponsor is Hawaiian Airlines.

Chef Lee Ann Wong

Chef Lee Ann Wong will conduct a cooking demonstration on livestream. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

It is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, along with other sponsors, that include: Pasha Hawaii; Envisions Entertainment, H. Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui No Ka Oi Magazine, Pacific Media Group, Hawaiian Electric, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, American Savings Bank, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Mahi Pono, Maui Ocean Treasures at Maui Ocean Center, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank.

