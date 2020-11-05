The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi returns to Maui for the first time since February with a collection drive set for Thanksgiving week from Nov. 22-24.

Collections will take place at the Cameron Center with hours of operation varying by day:

Sunday, Nov. 22 – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Please note: Drives are subject to change.

Collections will take place at the Cameron Center by appointment only with 120 appointments per day. Registration can be completed at bloodbanktough.org or call 808-848-4770.

There’s an immediate and high need for O-Positive, O-Negative and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma. COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma will be collected in Maui. CCP donors need to provide a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in advance, and be healthy and symptom-free for 28 days.

Organizers say each donation can save up to three lives.

“We’re grateful for Mayor Victorino and the Cameron Center for allowing us to hold our Maui blood drives so close to Thanksgiving,” said Todd Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi. “We’ve missed our Maui donor ohana, and are thankful for their efforts to help us reach a safe blood inventory level as we enter the holiday season.”

As a reminder, an appointment is required as walk-ins can no longer be accommodated.