There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead