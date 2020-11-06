Maui County’s Department of Liquor Control will resume certification exams and classes on Nov. 12, 2020. The certification classes and training were suspended in August because of the impacts of COVID-19.

The exams and classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Seating is limited to seven people. Registration is from 1 to 1:15 pm. Exams begin at 1:30 pm. Classes follow for those who have successfully passed the exam.

Applicants need to have a valid ID at the time of registration. Face masks are required, and physical distancing of at least 6 feet is required. Face masks with exposed external valves, neck gaiters, bandanas and face shields without a permitted mask underneath are not permitted. Applicants need to bring a sharpened pencil with an eraser.

Appointments are required no earlier than two days in advance by calling 243-7753. Walk-in appointments are not allowed. Appointments are taken from 9 to 9:30 am daily, excluding holidays.

The exam costs $10. Upon passing the exam, an additional card cost is $10. Payment is by cash or check only.

Employee cards that contain an expiration from March 1, 2020, through the end of the emergency period are extended to 90 days after the end of the COVID-19 emergency period.

For more information, call 243-7753, email [email protected] or visit the department’s webpage at mauicounty.gov. Go to Liquor Control and Certification Exam.