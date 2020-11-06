November 06, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 6, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 6, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 11 mph.
North Shore
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 13 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov