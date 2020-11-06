There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 13 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead