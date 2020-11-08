The Maui Humane Society reports that six puppies were left on their property in a plastic storage container with the lid sealed closed with duct tape.

“Hours passed in the hot sun before the container was discovered by a volunteer and opened, but tragically it was too late for two of the puppies. The remaining four puppies were rushed inside to receive emergency medical attention under the watchful eyes of Maui Humane Society’s Veterinary Team,” according to an organization update.

A MHS Humane Enforcement Officer reviewed the shelter’s security footage and was able to identify an individual who allegedly abandoned the puppies.

According to the MHS, the suspect was charged with six counts of State Cruelty to Animals and six counts of Animal Abandonment.

“The pups are now doing well, are absolutely adorable and already have loving forever homes lined up,” according to the organization.

The MHS reports that they are experiencing more reports of “animal dumping” and the shelter’s intake of stray animals has reportedly increased significantly.

If you can no longer care for a pet, the MHS advises that:

you call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 during operating hours to schedule an appointment for surrender.

There is NO FEE to surrender an animal at Maui Humane Society

If you can’t afford to care for your pet, the MHS 4EverPets program can provide free food and supplies

Laws that protect animals from desertion and cruelty include the following: