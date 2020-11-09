Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort will reopen its doors on Nov. 15.

The reopening marks the debut of The Grand Life, programming focused on well-being and incorporating personalized health and safety measures, as well as a reimagined twist to the resort’s experiences.

“We are thrilled to once again extend our warm hospitality to travelers and look forward to welcoming guests back,” said Managing Director, JP Oliver. “The launch of The Grand Life and its included offerings illustrates our commitment to fostering a connection between travelers and Hawaii while also ensuring the highest health and safety standards are upheld for our guests.”

Elements of The Grand Life include an on-site ‘Wellness Ambassador’ for guests and a new Grand Passport program for children focused on immersion into Hawaiian culture. The resort will offer IT support, desks, and an on-demand tutor for remote learning, as well as office workstations for anyone working remotely. In early 2021, Spa Grande will launch the Live Grande Wellness program with energy treatments, mindfulness sessions and more.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Resort executives say the property has undergone key changes in accordance with government and local authority guidance, in addition to implementing Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection.

As of Oct. 15, visitors ages five and older (those under five are exempt from requirements) are allowed to bypass Hawaiʻi’s mandated 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Grand Wailea is located on 40 acres fronting Wailea Beach on Maui. More information is available online at www.grandwailea.com.