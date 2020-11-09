+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Lahaina Gateway, West Maui’s largest outdoor shopping center, adds Da Shrimp Hale West to its tenant roster. The new eatery marks the first expansion for the family-owned restaurant, which opened its original location in Kahului in 2016.

The restaurant will occupy about 2,800 square feet of space in the prime corner location next to Foodland Farms.

Da Shrimp Hale West features a signature “shell-on” dining concept to Lahaina, with a simple menu of shrimp, clams, crawfish, mussels, oysters, Snow crab legs, King crab legs, whole lobster and Dungeness crab at market prices. The seafood is steamed, flavored and spiced to the guests’ specifications.

Da Shrimp Hale West also serves fried seafood baskets with options including beer battered shrimp, fried catfish, fried calamari and more.

The innovative dessert menu features island-inspired favorites including ube cheesecake, ube cheesecake lumpia and fried ice cream.

“Using quality products and supporting local vendors to the best of our ability is our number one priority,” said Heidi Allado, co-owner of Da Shrimp Hale West. “Second to that is providing a family-oriented service and atmosphere, and incredible food at affordable prices. This is what we most value and strive for. We are so excited to open our second location at Lahaina Gateway, and look forward to serving the West Maui community.”

Each week, the restaurant showcases Mele Aloha Fridays with live music from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, and the Prime Rib Dinner Special of slow-roasted USDA prime rib. Da Shrimp Hale West is BYOB (beer and wine only), with a limit of two servings per person.

Da Shrimp Hale West is currently open Wednesday – Saturday from 11 am – 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am – 4 pm (closed Monday and Tuesday at this time).

“We are honored that Lahaina Gateway has been chosen as the westside location for Da Shrimp Hale’s newest eatery,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager of Lahaina Gateway. “The addition of Da Shrimp Hale West is another step forward in the ongoing revitalization of our Center, which is quickly becoming a must-stop-spot in Maui’s culinary landscape.”

Da Shrimp Hale West joins Lahaina Gateway’s popular restaurants and eateries, in addition to nationally and locally recognized merchandise and service retailers; Foodland Farms, Ross Dress for Less, ACE Hardware, Local Motion, Claire’s Boutique, David’s Happy Nails, Galan Sports Chiropractic, Island Cream Co., Mahina Boutique, Minit Medical, Moku Roots, Plush Beauty Lounge, Spectrum, Verizon, Supercuts, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Rainbow Dialysis Lahaina, and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others. Lahaina Gateway is also home to one of Maui’s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair, held every Sunday.

For leasing information or to learn more about Lahaina Gateway, visit www.lahainagateway.com or call (808) 661-1505.