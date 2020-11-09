The Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost will be open from 6 am to noon.

The Olowalu Transfer Station will be open from 8 am to noon.

The Hana, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills will be closed.

Also, on the holiday, residents of Hana, Lanaʻi and Molokaʻi will have refuse service rescheduled:

Hana and Lanai residents get refuse service on Thursday, Nov. 12



Molokai residents will receive service will be on Friday, Nov. 13

Residents are reminded to refer to the County of Maui, Solid Waste Division, website for landfill and refuse regular and holiday schedules and hours of service.