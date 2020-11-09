November 09, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 9, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 9, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com