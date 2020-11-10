+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Welzie, a fiberglass and resin artist based on Maui, is debuting the Welzie Art Box. It is an innovative and approachable Do-It-Yourself box that transports art enthusiasts to Welzie’s bright and whimsical pieces inspired by his surf lifestyle in Hawaiʻi.

Designed for both adults and children, the Welzie Art Box includes Welzie’s curated selection of art supplies and an online tutorial to create a custom art piece from home. The Welzie Art Box is designed to share the feeling of aloha through Welzie’s vibrant colors and signature surf imagery, whether keiki are creating a new bedroom masterpiece or adults are engaging in an activity for wine night.

“My ultimate hope with this art box is to help foster creativity and bring people joy, like the feeling of catching your first wave or swimming with a green sea turtle,” Welzie said. “Colors have a profound effect on how people feel, and I believe happy colors make a happy home.”

The Welzie Studio, located on Maui’s South Shore of Kīhei, remains open by appointment for private studio tours, small group art classes and commissions. The Welzie Art Gallery at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort is currently scheduled to reopen on Nov. 15, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Welzie Art Box includes a step-by-step tutorial to create the magic of Welzie’s artistry at home—with a personalized approach for each budding artist. Each art box is designed with a one-of-a-kind background found only in the Welzie Studio, and features the same medium and tools Welzie uses to create his signature fiberglass, resin, ink and giclee masterpieces.

The Welzie Art Box includes:

8”x10” original fiberglass and resin backgrounds hand painted by Welzie

Welzie signature stencils

9”x12” 100-page sketch pad

Two pencils and sharpener

Hanging mechanism

Razor blade (serves as eraser)

4” squeegee

2” chip paint brush

Collection of Posca paint pens

On-demand tutorial virtual class

To order the Welzie Art Box, go to www.welzie-art.com. Boxes cost $149. Private virtual art classes are also available.