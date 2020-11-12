Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pāʻia Community Center.

“Mahalo to Minit Medical Urgent Care for working with the County of Maui to provide this drive-through testing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This effort to test as many of our residents as possible helps reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community. I urge everyone, especially those in the Pāʻia-Haʻikū area to get tested.”

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Results will be reported to participants on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. This website also has more information and frequently asked questions about testing. If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Mayor Victorino said this is not only to maintain supplies, but the tests are sponsored by the County of Maui based upon the CARES Act. “The CARES Act clearly defines leisure is not one of the means of utilizing these tests and the monies for these tests. So for us right now, it is really for the public, especially our workers who work at the hospitality industry and others in our community to get those tests done and are not doing it because they can’t afford it.”