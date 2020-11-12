The Hawaiʻi Small Business Development Center is presenting a webinar on tools to understand how to pivot to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online Zoom presentation will be on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 to 11 am. There webinar is free but participants must pre-register.

As a business leader/owner you establish the conditions to keep your organization growing. You define the parts of your business that have potential to grow, which parts need renovation, and which parts are at substantial risk of disruption. Understanding and vetting which business ideas and initiatives can help you with tomorrow’s business is key to success.

We are offering a workshop to help you define those areas and assist you in improving your current business model. We present tools to assess your resources to explore new ideas, create value propositions and develop business models.

Metrics also will be introduced to ensure you keep your business on a growth trajectory to ensure the future of your company.

Fred Rickert of the Maui Office of the Hawaii Small Business Development Center is presenting the webinar. The Center provides both existing and aspiring business owners with confidential, one-on-one, no-cost business advising services, training workshops and market research.

To register, go to http://go.hawaii.edu/reG or contact Pat Diaz of the Small Business Development Center at 808-875-5990 for further information.