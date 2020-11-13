Goodwill Hawaiʻi is seeking donations of gently used clothes and items to help get community members in need get back to work.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve assisted more than 1,700 people to get the job training and support services they need for themselves and their families. Help us Give Hope to those struggling this holiday season,” organization leaders said in an announcement.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Goodwill Hawaiʻi’s mission is to help people with employment barriers to reach their full potential and become self-sufficient.

Supported by its retail operations and financial endeavors, its educational, employment and training programs have provided skills training, employment counseling, job placement and support services since 1959.

To learn more about Goodwill Hawaii, visit higoodwill.org.