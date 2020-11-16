Chaminade University has launched a new fully online School Counseling graduate program for Neighbor Island students. This first-of-its-kind program in Hawai‘i is designed to meet a significant need for licensed school counselors at public schools across the Neighbor Islands. The first classes are scheduled to begin in April 2021.

The inaugural cohort will be open to approximately 20 students. Participants will be able to earn their Master of Science in Counseling Psychology with a concentration in School Counseling in as few as 30 months. Participants will attend classes remotely and be able to take advantage of a robust system of supports, mentorship and career development resources.

Chaminade offers the only School Counseling program in Hawaiʻi and has identified outreach to the Neighbor Islands as a priority.

“Our newly-launched cohort is geared toward Neighbor Island residents, including current educators in the public or private school system, who can live and work in their communities and understand the unique situations families and kids face in those areas,” said Dr. Dale Fryxell, dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Chaminade.

“We are excited about this new program,” added Dr. Darren Iwamoto, clinical director of Chaminade’s School Counseling program. “Our professors have embraced the technology required to deliver the School Counseling degree to Neighbor Island students fully online, giving them all the rigor of the in-person program without having to come to Oahu.”

Chaminade’s School Counseling program offers a clear academic pathway to Hawaiʻi licensure for graduate students, preparing them for counseling in educational environments with a strong focus on holistic approaches, exceptional children and working with a diversity of community stakeholders.