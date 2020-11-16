The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement this morning advising the public of nuisance coastal flooding during high tide times.

“The combination of higher than predicted ocean water levels and high astronomical tides will produce nuisance coastal flooding,” according to the notification.

Impacts may include the flooding of beaches that are normally dry and some minor coastal erosion.

Tides running around a half a foot above normal will cause salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Early week high tides will occur during the early morning hours.

Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for information about predicted astronomical tides and observed water levels in specific areas.