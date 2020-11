Maui police responded to six burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 8 to 14, 2020.

Burglaries increased 20 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 200 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 40 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Hoʻolehua:

Monday, Nov. 9, 10:17 a.m.: 4400 block of Keonelele Ave., Hoʻolehua. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:08 p.m.: 300 block of S Papa Ave., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.

Kaunakakai:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 8:09 a.m.: 2000 block of Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Friday, Nov. 13, 3:21 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Rd., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Sunday, Nov. 8, 4:08 p.m.: 900 block of Hiehie St. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 8:52 a.m.: 100 Mahalani St., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:04 p.m.: 2100 block of Kauhikoa Rd., Haʻikū. Honda, black.

Kahului:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10:16 a.m.: 400 block of Māʻalo St., Kahului. Ford, block.

Lahaina:

Friday, Nov. 13, 2:27 p.m.: Unknown Location, Lahaina. Nissan, silver.

Maʻalaea:

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 1:53 p.m.: 769 N Kīhei Rd., Māʻalaea at Keālia Boardwalk. Dodge, gray.

Makawao:

Friday, Nov. 13, 9:16 a.m.: 1300 block of Olinda Rd., Makawao. Ford, white.

Friday, Nov. 13, 12:27 p.m.: 1100 block of Makawao Ave., Makawao. Toyota, white.

Pukalani:

Friday, Nov. 13, 12:21 p.m.: 55 Pukalani St., Pukalani at Foodland Pukalani. Jeep.

Wailea:

Monday, Nov. 9, 10:40 a.m.: Mākena Rd., Wailea at Makena Landing. Ford, red.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 5:25 p.m.: 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr., Wailea at Wailea Golf Course. Ford, white.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 8, 3:46 p.m.: 32 Lono Ave., Kahului at Lono Value Center. Jeep, maroon.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7:08 p.m.: 300 block of S Papa Ave., Kahului. Chevrolet, white.

Kaunakakai:

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:41 p.m.: 7142 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai at Wavecrest Resort. Spec, green/black.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 11:20 a.m.: 1881 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Foodland Kīhei Parking Lot. Honda, silver.

Friday, Nov. 13, 8:47 a.m.: 938 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Village By The Sea. Yamaha, black/silver.

Makawao:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 1:37 p.m.: 1100 Makawao Ave., Makawao at Minit Stop Makawao. Kawasaki, black/green.

Wailuku: