Maui Woman Reported Missing by Family Member

November 17, 2020, 10:35 AM HST · Updated November 17, 10:40 AM
0 Comments
×

Susanne Matayoshi

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Susanne Matayoshi.  On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at about 7:31 p.m. Matayoshi was reported missing by a family member.

Matayoshi, 71, is described as approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and may have a black dog with her, according to police.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Matayoshi may be driving a 2011, gray Toyota Rav4 bearing Hawaiʻi license plate: LAL220.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number (808) 244-6400.  If it is an emergency dial 911.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing