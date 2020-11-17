The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Susanne Matayoshi. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at about 7:31 p.m. Matayoshi was reported missing by a family member.

Matayoshi, 71, is described as approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and may have a black dog with her, according to police.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Matayoshi may be driving a 2011, gray Toyota Rav4 bearing Hawaiʻi license plate: LAL220.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number (808) 244-6400. If it is an emergency dial 911.