The public is advised of reduced speed limits throughout the entire construction zone on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), between N. Kīhei Road to Wailea Ike Drive.

Projects include safety improvements (upgrading guardrails, pavement markings, and sign replacement) and a temporary traffic signal at Kūlanihākoi Street.

“Initially, the bulk of safety improvement work concentrated on guardrail upgrades and the construction zone speeds could be focused at those work sites,” the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced. “With the start of sign replacement and pavement marking however, the active work area has expanded resulting in multiple work sites throughout the project limits. Adding to the varied conditions along this stretch of highway is a change in lane designation at Kūlanihākoi Street, further reinforcing the need for a reduction in speed to allow drivers time to react.”

The right-turn lane on Piʻilani Highway (southbound) to turn right at Kūlanihākoi Street, and the right-turn lane coming out of Kūlanihākoi Street to enter Piʻilani Highway (southbound) will be closed 24/7 starting Nov. 16, 2020 through Dec. 11, 2020, to protect the work zone for the installation of the temporary span wire traffic signals. The outside thru-lane on Piʻilani Highway (southbound) will serve both thru and right-turn traffic. On Kūlanihākoi Street, the left-turn lane will serve both left- and right-turn traffic.

Temporary pavement arrows are installed as shown in the image above.

“The reduced speed throughout the entire construction zone provides protection, not only for workers, but for motorists traveling through the area,” according to the HDOT. The department reminds motorists to plan ahead for delays and to use caution when driving through the work area. All roadwork is weather permitting.