Local utilities across the state urge customers to remain vigilant as scam calls and phishing ramp up heading into the holidays. Scammers have become more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers that depend on these essential services are targeted.

The warning is part of “Utility Scam Awareness Week,” a national event created to spotlight ripoffs aimed at utility customers.

Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, Hawaiʻi Gas, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative, along with the state Office of Consumer Protection and Honolulu Police Department, are working to combat scammers who target customers by posing as bill collectors and utility workers. Customers need to be alert and recognize scams, especially when criminals threaten to disconnect service unless a payment is made.

“Consumers should never wire money, purchase gift cards, or give out personal or financial information to anyone who initiates contact,” said Stephen Levins, executive director of the State of Hawaiʽi Office of Consumer Protection. “Remember that utility scammers will say anything, including threatening disconnection, to trick consumers into making payments.”

Scammers target residents and businesses who rely on essential services such as electricity, water, gas and telecommunications.

The utilities offer the following tips: