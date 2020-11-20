Marcy Martin, Maui County’s Real Property Tax Administrator, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) for Region 1 effective Jan. 1, 2021. She will be sworn in on Jan. 8 at the Kansas City headquarters.

“I congratulate Marcy Martin on her election to the IAAO Board of Directors for Region 1,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “She provides excellent customer service to the people of Maui County as Real Property Tax Administrator, and now her professionalism and expertise can be shared with members of this organization.”

As a board director, Martin will attend quarterly meetings and represent the more than 8,000-member IAAO organization for a 3-year term. Martin has been an IAAO member since 2010 and received her Assessment Administration Specialist designation in 2013.

She has also served on the IAAO Professional Development Committee from 2019 and serves as a Director of the Hawaii Chapter of IAAO.

Martin has been with the County of Maui’s Real Property Assessment Division for 21 years and has served as the Division Administrator since 2019. She has held a Certified Residential Appraiser license in the State of Hawaii since 1994.

Martin will represent Region 1. It includes the geographic areas of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Alberta, Australia, British Columbia, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, NW Territory, Thailand, Saskatchewan and Yukon Territory. Martin is the second director to be elected from Hawaii. She succeeds Maui County Director of Finance Scott Teruya. His term ends Dec. 31, 2020.

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and property tax. IAAO was founded in 1934 and has a worldwide membership from governmental, business and academic communities.