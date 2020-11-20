For the fourth year in a row, Maui County Federal Credit Union is partnering with The Salvation Army Angel Tree program to help rescue Christmas for keiki and kūpuna in need on Maui.

From Nov. 16 through Dec. 12, 2020, individuals can pick-up an Angel Tree Tag from at any of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku, purchase the requested gifts and then return it to the same branch with the tag.

Angel Tree tags and gifts can be picked up and dropped off at Maui County FCU branches during business hours. Branches are located at 270 Dairy Road in Maui Marketplace in Kahului, 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina, and 1888 Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku. Monetary donations for The Salvation Army are also being accepted at all Maui County FCU branches and are 100% tax deductible.

“We are proud to be able to partner with The Salvation Army in the endeavor to help make Christmas merry and bright for keiki and kūpuna in need. Now more than ever, we hope to bring families on Maui joy and happiness, because no one should have to choose between paying for the bills or food,” said Maui County Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Gary Fukuroku.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We are grateful to Maui County Federal Credit Union and their members for supporting individuals in need across our island,” said Lt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Especially during the ongoing pandemic, these Christmas gifts will help bring magic to children and seniors, and ease the stress on their families during the holiday season.”

Families in need of assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at (808) 871-6270 and in Lahaina at (808) 661-5335. For more information visit maui.salvationarmy.org.