The Pint & Cork Reopens TodayNovember 20, 2020, 1:55 PM HST
The Pint & Cork at The Shops at Wailea reopens today, Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
The Wailea tavern will implement changes to its hours of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will have slightly modified hours to help ensure that we can adhere to our new sanitation practices and procedures,” a message on its website reads.
New Hours:
Monday to Saturday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday, brunch and football, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Daily Happy Hour, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kitchen, open daily till 12 a.m.
The Wailea gastropub offers custom cocktails, local craft beers and gourmet bar bites.