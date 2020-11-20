The Pint & Cork Reopens Today

November 20, 2020, 1:55 PM HST · Updated November 20, 1:55 PM
The Bib Burger. PC: The Pint & Cork.

The Pint & Cork at The Shops at Wailea reopens today, Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

The Wailea tavern will implement changes to its hours of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will have slightly modified hours to help ensure that we can adhere to our new sanitation practices and procedures,” a message on its website reads.

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, brunch and football, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Daily Happy Hour, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kitchen, open daily till 12 a.m.

The Wailea gastropub offers custom cocktails, local craft beers and gourmet bar bites.

Fried Chicken Wings. PC: The Pint & Cork.

