November 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 21, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 21, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

North

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

