November 21, 2020 Surf Forecast
North
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
