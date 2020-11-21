Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.