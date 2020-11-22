What’s Wrong With This Picture?

The front page of Sunday’s Honolulu Start Advertiser has a story “Bridging Safety Concerns” that says the State plans to build a $30 million pedestrian and bicycle bridge across Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako, benefiting all the luxury condos and their developers.

But, in Kihei, the State is balking at building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Piʻilani Highway to provide a safe crossing to the new high school. The idea of a traffic circle or a signal for our keiki to navigate on a busy highway is ridiculous.

Traffic on Piʻilani Highway is slow enough now, especially after the overnight reduction in speed limit from 40 mph to 30 mph. Maybe South Kihei Road is the better option to travel. — Richard Dulcich, Kihei

Pain on the Pi’ilani Highway

Has anyone else noticed that the speed limit on the Pi’ilani Highway in Kihei and Wailea is now only 30 mph? Who approved this change? It says that it’s a construction zone, yet there is no construction in sight and the road is pristine. There should be some explanation to the community when the only highway in town is somehow downgraded to the speed limit of a side street. — Brooke Feinstein, Kihei

Why is Kala Road Closed at Night?

Since the pandemic started, Kala Road (the backside of the airport) is closed every night. Is it legal for a private security firm (Securitas) to close a public road?

I work at the airport and have to go around to get home to the north shore. According to the DOT, the road is closed because of criminal activity. Just because the police can’t do their work, does it mean they have to shut down a whole public area? — Juan Suffern, Haiku

Cardiac Surgeons Are Available on Maui

This letter is in response to the recent letter to the editor “No longer any cardiac surgeons on the island?” The best part of that title is the question mark because it isn’t true. I have had heart issues most of my adult life and I finally couldn’t ignore my symptoms. I was recently seen by a great Maui Memorial Medical Center cardiac surgeon, Dr. Slachman. He was extremely knowledgeable, understood my fears and I was able to get my procedure done right here on Maui.

So I was confused by that letter because I received the exact care that the letter claimed was not available on Maui. I wanted to understand this further for those of us who live here and have heart issues. The last thing I want to do is travel all the way to Oahu for care. Dr. Slachman is one of several cardiac surgeons that are providing services on Maui.

The cardiac surgery services are here and we are not in a dire situation as claimed. It is just irresponsible to make claims that aren’t true and scare people who already have a heart problem. I also expect more from our local news in reporting the truth. MMMC has always treated me well and I will continue to seek my cardiac care with their experts. It is important that we all do our own research for our own good and not believe everything you hear, or read. — Gene K. Anderson, Lahaina

Mask-Wearing Mandate Out of Control

The mask wearing mandate is out of control. When in a confined space or in close proximity, okay, maybe the governor can justify this. But at the beach or on the way to and from our cars, or on a walk on a deserted street walking our dogs??? Absurd.

Plus, it’s been proven that mask wearing is harmful to ones respiratory system, the very system they claim to be protecting. Not to mention, none of them really work. I mean seriously, the mask for a coal miner, a HAZMAT suit etc. is extreme equipment. Yet the most dangerous virus known to man can’t get thru a cloth or surgical mask?? Give us some credit already… We don’t believe any of this any more. — Leslie Le Gaux, Lahaina

Thank You to the Leaders for Preserving Maui’s Beauty

Thanks to those who have done much to help us this year in this lovely place. Maui has shown how many helpful leaders it has. To a fine future for Deirdre Tegarden, who has moved on from her perch near the top of our “skyscraper.”

Practically everywhere one turns in the County seat, a big, exciting mural glows. Appreciation to every artist, to everyone in Wailuku who has let a mural speak.

A tip of the hat also to Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu. Whatever he may have said a little slowly, he has done much to preserve Maui’s beauty while preserving the peace. As the head of an established concern here said recently, this is “the best one we have had in many, many years.”

A tip of the hat also to the island’s clever followers who have recognized work without quickly turning over the apple cart. Happy Thanksgiving, Maui. — J. Eagle, Wailuku

