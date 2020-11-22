Crews from the state Department of Transportation are working on a number of project that will result in lane closures on Maui between Nov. 21-27.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30)

LAHAINA

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.5 and 6.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for striping work. Lane closures and shifts at various areas.

LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

PIʻILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31)

KĪHEI

Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for guardrail installation and pavement striping work.

KĪHEI (24-HOUR WORK)

RIght lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kūlanihākoʻi Street, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for installation of temporary span wire traffic signals.

KAʻAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32)

WAILUKU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 0.0, N High Street and Main Street, on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for traffic signal intersection upgrades.

HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36)

HAʻIKŪ

Left lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 11.7 and 12.3, Paʻuwela Road and Waikina Loop, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.

KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37)

KULA

Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15 and 21.4, Pueo Drive and Kula Highway, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.