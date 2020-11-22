Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 21, 2020. May they rest in peace.

Feb. 1, 1943 – Nov. 10, 2020

Reverend Phillip Kaina, 77, peacefully passed away at his home in Wailuku on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born on Feb. 1, 1943 in Huelo, Maui to the late Abraham Kaina and Julia Kepani-Saracon.

He is survived by his wife, Rev. Patricia Kaina and his three children, Phillip (Angelica) Kaina, Roxane (Reggie) Foster & Cheryl (Kaster) Julio. Grandchildren: Kaster (Kamaria) Julio, Brohn (Kahiwa) Kaina-Julio, Novella (JT) Julio, Ravyn (No’i) Foster, Revelation “Kanaloa” (Siale) Foster, Gabriel Kaina & Rhylana Foster. Two great-grandsons: Kalawai’a Foster & Kaikane Koa-Julio. His bother Abraham Kaina, Sisters, Julia (Anthony) Rodrigues, Joycelyn Kamaka, Angeline Apolo, Evaline (Larry) Bailey and Irene (Ali) Kaina. His step siblings, Linda Alcain, Loretta Lusano Berdon, Ronald Lusano and Harold Lusano.

Predeceased by brothers Abraham “Fats” Lanoza, Jonathan “MAN” Kaina.

He also leaves behind three step-children Derrick Lau, Curtis (Honey Girl) Lau & Camille Lau, 10 step-grandchildren and 16 step great-grandchildren.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Fuku Construction and operators engineer local 3 for 30 years. He also served as a Kahu for Ekalesia O Kupaianaha Church from December 1993 till he earned his wings and went home with our lord on Nov. 10, 2020

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary. For those who are attending services, we kindly ask to practice social distancing and wear your mask at all times.

Nov. 10, 1960 – Nov.14, 2020

Liudmila Shirshova, 60, of Waikoloa died Nov. 14, 2020 in Waikoloa. She was born Nov. 10, 1960, in Russia.

Liudmila worked as a clerk at Waikoloa Texaco.

She is survived by husband Rodney Johnson; daughter Olga Shirshova of Odessa, Ukraine and two grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

June 19, 1938 – Nov. 7, 2020

Kenneth C. Means, 82 of Wailuku, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 19, 1938 in Florida.

Kenneth was an Electrical Contractor. Ken founded Adobe West in Arizona, which brought him and his sons (Mark and Michael) to Maui to wire a Condominium Complex on the South side in 1989. They loved Maui so much they never left. Kenneth helped Mark and Michael start up their own companies, Approved Electric, Inc. & Alaka’i Electric, Inc.

Kenneth was a mentor to many electricians that worked for both companies, especially to Mark and Michael whose businesses thrived due to his mentorship and love of the electrical trade. He loved work so much, he literally worked up to the day he passed.

He also enjoyed golfing most weekends with his Sunday Driver Friends. And mostly he loved spending time with his life partner Julie for the last 17 years.

Ken is survived by brother: Lamar (Darlene) Means of ID, sister: Linda (Vern) Neal of WA, daughter: Tracie (Eric) Brown of Alaska, son: Michael W. (Roberta) Means of Maui, partner: Julie Walthers of Maui, hanai children: Kainoa Yonemura, Tianna Yonemura & Malia Yonemura. Hanai Grandchildren: Nanea Wilheim-loane, Talia Wilhem-loane, Kainalu Yonemura. Former wife: Sallai Means. Grandchildren: Travis (Sue) Brown, Austin Brown, Lauren Means, Breck Means, Brandon Oliva, Armand Oliva, Rodney M. (Katarzyna) Young, Ranson Young, Michael Means, Mason Means and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased Family, Parents: Oliver Means & Grace Stallings. Son: Mark A. Means.

Oct. 10, 1973 – Nov. 15, 2020

Bernadette (Bernie) Feehan was born on Oct. 10, 1973 and died Nov. 15, 2020. Bernie will be remembered as a ray of sunshine to her family and many friends.

She was a genuine soul who made everyone she met feel like the closest of friends. Bernie was born and raised in Oregon, a tribal member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. She lived on Maui for most of her adult life.

She worked in the restaurant business and the local farmers market, treating customers as old friends. Her tremendous love of life, Maui, friends, family and partner Kevin will always be remembered. Bernie was a beloved daughter, sister, Auntie and friend to many.

Sept. 1, 1934 – Nov. 17, 2020

Irene Hueu Kalawaia, 86, passed away on Nov. 17, 2020 at her home in Lahaina, Hawaii. Kalawaia was born on Sept. 1, 1934 in Keanae, Hawaii to James Kalawaianui Hueu and Esther Kekahuna. Aunty Irene was a hard worker that would do anything for anyone. She was a tough, strict lady who did not compromise but was compassionate.

She raised most of Aunty Sarah Ahkuna and Uncle Hanalei Kaauamo’s keikis in Keanae. She took them to the taro patches in the mornings on the peninsula to work, brought them back home for lunch then back to the taro patches in the afternoon. She was their second Mom. She was well known in Keanae, Lahaina and Lanai.

She is survived by her children, Leimomi (Leo) Santana, Ellsworth Kawehi Kalawaia and Bennett Keola (Myleen) Kalawaia. Nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 11362, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761. The family will be streaming live on Facebook on Leimomi Santana’s feed.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary. Please contact the family for service information.

March 20, 1932 – Nov. 10, 2020

Felicitas V. Tapat, 88 of Wailuku, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. She was born in the Philippines on March 20, 1932.

Felicitas was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Rolinda (Delfin) Quiocho, Ernesto (Francisca) Tapat Sr., Emelda (Francisco) Redaus, Nenita Dela Cruz, Florida Cariaga, Flordeliza (Wilmer) Galiza, and Mergie (Reynold) Queral; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Felicitas was predeceased by her husband, Pedro Tapat; and daughters, Delia Molina & Gina Tapat.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held.

Feb. 12, 1962 – Nov. 14, 2020

Edwin Dean Macomber Jr., 58 of Kurtistown, died on Nov. 14, 2020 at home. Born in Hilo. Hawaii, he was a self-employed home construction worker.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Acol of Kurtistown; father, Edwin Dean (Trisha) Macomber Sr. ; sister, Pua (Dean) Kaahanui; brothers, Steve (Luana) Macomber; Pat Acol; Jeff (Jess) Acol; hanai brother, Gerald Powell Jr.,and numerous nieces and nephews

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Online Condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.