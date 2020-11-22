November 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 22, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated November 22, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

North

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with E winds 25-30mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

