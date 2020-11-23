+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The IRS has approved the online marketplace MauiHub.org as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. Effective June 29, 2020, all donations made to Maui Hub after that date are tax-deductible.

Maui Hub’s primary mission is to make fresh local produce available to low-income families and provide produce to local nonprofit organizations that serve Maui’s low-income, kūpuna and homeless populations.

“Maui Hub wishes to especially thank its excellent lawyer, Trever Asam, Cades Schutte, in Honolulu. Trever did an outstanding job understanding Maui Hub’s charitable mission and communicating that to the IRS. As a result of Trever’s work, the IRS approved Maui Hub as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” according to a press release announcement from Maui Hub.

In October of this year, Maui Hub announced that it was approved to accept SNAP/EBT (food stamps) and to discount fresh produce by 50% for those families.

Established in early April in response to the pandemic, Maui Hub’s intention is to be a permanent part of Maui’s food infrastructure.

Families can custom order Maui-grown produce and Maui made products through its website. The online store is open from Saturday at 12 p.m. through Tuesday 11 p.m. Pickup will be the following Saturday at 5 pickup sites:

Central Maui (UHMC)

Kīhei (behind Ace Hardware)

Upcountry (Kulamalu)

Lahaina (Choice Health Bar)

Haʻikū (next to Jaws Country Store)

(Maui Hub regrets that it is not yet accepting SNAP/EBT at the Lahaina pickup site. The store is not open the week of Thanksgiving.)