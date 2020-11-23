After a year like no other, the Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) is presenting a virtual Maui TechOhana on Dec. 9 with guest speaker Doug Nelson, Founder, President & CEO of Kinection. The topic: “We’re All Startups Again.”

Maui TechOhana meetings provide an informal networking opportunity open to anyone interested in Maui County’s technology industry. The virtual meeting will take advantage of breakout rooms to encourage networking and discussion amongst the participants.

The Dec. 9 Maui TechOhana rums from 5 to 6:30 pm online via Zoom. Registration is necessary and places are limited. Details and RSVP at www.mauitechohana.com.

The event will reflect on the year that has passed, and to look ahead to 2021.

MEDB was quick to adopt virtual meetings with its Maui Business Assistance series of webinar presentations aimed at helping Maui County small businesses navigate resources and programs to survive the economic downturn.

“Whether you call it the ‘Post-COVID landscape,’ the ‘big reset’ or the ‘new normal,’ it’s clear that we need to adapt our businesses in order to survive and thrive,” Nelson said. “Our markets, our channels and even our customers have changed, and will likely continue to for the foreseeable future.”

Nelson will discuss the questions startups face daily: How can we adapt our products and services so that we meet our customers where they are and continue to provide value? How can we find new customers to serve? How can we take advantage of new opportunities that didn’t exist last year?

“This talk will cover some practical techniques from the startup world that can help professionals and businesses to (re)connect with customers, (re)imagine themselves, and (re)discover product/market fit,” Nelson added. “We’ll look at some local examples and you’ll consider how you can apply the techniques to your situation. Because when markets, channels, customers and products are in flux, we’re all startups again.”

MEDB continues to provide access to valuable resources and actionable ideas for local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Nelson is an educator, entrepreneur and startup coach who has made Maui home since 2007. His company Kinection designs experiential learning solutions for corporate, nonprofit and government clients. Having lived and worked in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, he can argue with taxi drivers in Cantonese and embarrass himself in business meetings in Japanese, the news release said.

Nelson recently returned to Maui to live full-time. He is currently partnering with business leaders – striving to make sense of the “new normal” and discover innovations that deliver value by bringing people, teams and communities together.

“MEDB continues to be a leader in providing local entrepreneurs and small business owners with valuable resources and practical ideas aimed at success.” said Frank De Rego, Jr., Director of Business Development Projects for MEDB. “We welcome Doug’s return to Maui and thank him for taking the time to share with us his wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, business coach and mentor.”