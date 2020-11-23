Tom’s Backhoe & Excavation and the Maui Department of Water Supply will be performing work on the County’s water system that will result in a water shutdown for part of Kahului from Tuesday night, Nov. 24 to Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, 2020.

A portion of homes in the Lono Avenue and Oʻahu Street area will have their water shut-off from approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The shut-down will affect all water services off of Lono Avenue, between Lāʻau Street and Kauaʻi Street, and Oʻahu Street, between Lono Avenue and Hina Avenue.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.