The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Maui, in effect until 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding is occurring or imminent. A Flood Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning if flooding worsens and poses a threat to life and property.

At 2:12 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over east Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain located near Nāhiku and Keʻanae. Additional rainfall is expected during the next several hours. The combination of heavy rainfall and the already swollen streams from this morning’s rain could cause hazardous driving conditions along Hāna highway.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Kīpahulu, Hāna, Huelo, Wailua, Haleakalā National Park, Hāmoa and Kailua.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff can cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

The advisory states: “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”