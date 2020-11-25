A food distribution event will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, for Molokaʻi residents in need.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Volunteers will distribute 150 boxes of produce on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are required to wear face masks.

To maximize social distancing, food distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting boxes placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area.

“I would like to thank everyone who worked hard to do this this food distribution event, including Molokai Community Liaison Stacy Crivello,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.