Moloka‘i Drive-Through Food Distribution, Nov. 25

November 25, 2020, 7:44 AM HST · Updated November 25, 7:44 AM
0 Comments
×

Molokaʻi food distribution. PC: County of Maui.

A food distribution event will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, for Molokaʻi residents in need.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Volunteers will distribute 150 boxes of produce on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are required to wear face masks.

To maximize social distancing, food distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting boxes placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area.

“I would like to thank everyone who worked hard to do this this food distribution event, including Molokai Community Liaison Stacy Crivello,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

Molokaʻi Food Distribution. PC: County of Maui

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing