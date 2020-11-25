Thanksgiving vouchers have been sent to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents who have received COVID-19-related assistance through the County of Maui Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership program.

Molokaʻi residents with vouchers can pick up gift certificates today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Pauʻole Center Conference Room in Kaunakakai. The certificates are good for use at Friendly Market, Kualapuʻu Market and Misaki’s.

Lānaʻi residents with vouchers can pick up their gift certificates on Monday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lānaʻi Council Office.

The gift certificates are being issued in lieu of Thanksgiving turkeys and rice which were distributed during a similar voucher events on Maui.