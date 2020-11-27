Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.