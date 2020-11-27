November 27, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 27, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 27, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com