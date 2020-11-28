Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.