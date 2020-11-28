November 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 28, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated November 28, 5:02 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

South

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing