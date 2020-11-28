November 28, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 28, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated November 28, 5:02 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
West
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
