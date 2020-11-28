Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 3:34AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 78. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Looking Ahead