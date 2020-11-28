November 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 28, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated November 28, 5:02 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Chris Archer

Special Weather Statement issued November 28 at 3:34AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 78. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing