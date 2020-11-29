Haleakalā National Park is soliciting Commercial Use Authorization applications for guided astronomy tours and hiking tours. Up to four astronomy tour permits and up to six guided hiking tour permits will be issued. All applications must be received by the park no later than 4 p.m. HST on Dec. 21, 2020. All CUAs issued will be valid for up to two years.

To obtain an application visit: www.nps.gov/hale/parkmgmt/businesswithpark.htm

The solicitation for astronomy and hiking CUA applications, which closed on Nov. 15, 2020, has been cancelled. Applicants to the Nov.15 solicitation may resubmit their applications by the new deadline, for no additional application fee. All interested parties are advised use the updated application document.

A CUA allows an individual, group, company, or other for-profit entity to conduct commercial activities and provide specific visitor services within a national park. A multi-step process will be used to select the applicants to whom the CUAs will be issued. If there are more qualified applicants than available CUAs, a competitive process will be used to evaluate and award CUAs.

SPONSORED VIDEO

It is illegal to conduct business in a park area without a permit, contract, or other written agreement.

For more information on this process, permits, and to view the park’s Commercial Services Plan visit: www.nps.gov/hale/parkmgmt or contact Lahela Park at [email protected]